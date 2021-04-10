ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
THE RUPEE: More gains

BR Research 10 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Friday after market close, PKR continued to go up against USD in both interbank and open markets. However, it exhibited mixed behaviour against other currencies in open market. It went down against Euro while going up against AED and remaining unchanged against SR.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.70 and 152.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas as well for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.80 and 153.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling reversing yesterday’s gains closing at 180 and 181.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and selling closing at 41.45 and 41.75 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 40.45 and 40.75 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 152.80
Open Offer     Rs 153.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 152.70
Offer Rate     Rs 152.80
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued to keep going up for the second consecutive day against the greenback on the local currency market on Friday.

Amid lack of the buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure for another day and closed further lower for buying and selling at Rs 152.80 and Rs 153.90 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 153.00 and Rs 154.40 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Similarly, the local currency maintained its upward slide for the fourth consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates further declined from Thursday’s closing of Rs 209.50 and Rs 211.00 to Rs 208.20 and Rs 210.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee gained 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling) against last rate of Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling).

It closed at Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

