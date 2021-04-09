ANL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.25%)
ASC 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
ASL 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.92%)
AVN 93.90 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (3.03%)
BOP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.62%)
DGKC 126.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.4%)
EPCL 57.36 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.82%)
FCCL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.36%)
HUBC 80.14 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.23%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.96%)
KAPCO 41.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.48%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.8%)
MLCF 47.06 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.89%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.27%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.56%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.98%)
PTC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.67%)
BR100 4,850 Increased By ▲ 64 (1.34%)
BR30 25,674 Increased By ▲ 693.09 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,123 Increased By ▲ 381.32 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,453 Increased By ▲ 120.56 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Business activities to remain close across Sindh two days a week

  • The notification said that meat shops, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops would be open from 6 am to 8 pm on Friday and Sunday, while medical stores would be allowed to be open 24 hours a day.
Ali Ahmed 09 Apr 2021

Business activities across Sindh, including Karachi, will remain closed today (Friday) in wake of increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

The Sindh government in a notification issued has announced to close business activities across the province, including Karachi, two days a week on Fridays and Sundays. A notification issued by the Home Department said that medical stores, grocery stores and essential services offices would be allowed to open across the province on Friday and Sunday.

The notification said that meat shops, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops would be open from 6 am to 8 pm on Friday and Sunday, while medical stores would be allowed to be open 24 hours a day.

The Sindh Home Department directed the IG and all the Deputy Commissioners and Commissioners to implement the explanatory letter in all cases. The notification said that goods transport would remain open on Friday and Sunday while complete implementation of SOPs would be made.

It may be mentioned that the Sindh government has announced closure of inter-provincial transport and business and commercial centers across the province two days a week for the prevention of coronavirus.

Sindh Karachi business SOPs issued notification issued

Business activities to remain close across Sindh two days a week

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters