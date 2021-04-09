Business activities to remain close across Sindh two days a week

Business activities across Sindh, including Karachi, will remain closed today (Friday) in wake of increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

The Sindh government in a notification issued has announced to close business activities across the province, including Karachi, two days a week on Fridays and Sundays. A notification issued by the Home Department said that medical stores, grocery stores and essential services offices would be allowed to open across the province on Friday and Sunday.

The notification said that meat shops, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops would be open from 6 am to 8 pm on Friday and Sunday, while medical stores would be allowed to be open 24 hours a day.

The Sindh Home Department directed the IG and all the Deputy Commissioners and Commissioners to implement the explanatory letter in all cases. The notification said that goods transport would remain open on Friday and Sunday while complete implementation of SOPs would be made.

It may be mentioned that the Sindh government has announced closure of inter-provincial transport and business and commercial centers across the province two days a week for the prevention of coronavirus.