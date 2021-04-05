Markets
Tokyo stocks close higher on US recovery hopes
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors cheered strong US jobs data that boosted general optimism for a US economic recovery.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.79 percent, or 235.25 points, to 30,089.25, closing above the 30,000 mark for the first time in about two weeks.
The broader Topix index gained 0.60 percent, or 11.92 points, to 1,983.54.
