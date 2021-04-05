World
India's Cadila seeks regulatory approval for COVID-19 drug
05 Apr 2021
BENGALURU: Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare Ltd said on Monday it would seek local regulatory approval to treat COVID-19 patients with an already approved Hepatitis C drug, following promising interim results from a late-stage trial.
