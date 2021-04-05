Swiss volumes help London catch up with Amsterdam in share trading

LONDON: The City of London has almost closed the share trading gap with Amsterdam since dealings in Swiss shares resumed in the UK capital following Brexit, figures from Cboe exchange showed on Thursday.

Amsterdam took the European top spot in share trading from London in January after roughly 8 billion euros ($9.39 billion) a day left for the Dutch capital.

It was the first tangible sign of how Britain’s full departure from the European Union on Dec. 31 will impact the City as the follow-up EU-UK trade deal does not cover finance. In January, the average daily value of shares traded in Amsterdam was 9.22 billion euros, with 8.62 billion euros in London and 6.06 billion euros in Paris, Cboe said.