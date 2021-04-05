ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,778
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
687,908
502024hr
Sindh
266,378
Punjab
231,073
Balochistan
19,734
Islamabad
60,911
KPK
91,439
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

OMC sales buoyed

BR Research 05 Apr 2021

Petroleum sales in the country for March 2021 were seen climbing by 44 percent year-on-year with furnace oil volumes shooting up by more than three times. However, the growth in the sales by the oil marketing companies during March-2021 were primarily driven by the low base effect; March 2020 was the first month of noticeable increase in Covid-19 infection in Pakistan as well as the beginning of restrictions that led to significantly low demand for oil and petroleum products. Compared to last year when the government enforced a lockdown to control the virus spread, the economic activity has been on recovery with fewer restrictions in March 2021.

A better indicator for March is the month-on-month growth in petroleum sales. Overall, the growth in volumes was flattish in March month-on-months (around 2.85% MoM), while furnace oil and motor gasoline reported a rise of 16.7 and 9.5 percent, month-on-month. 9MFY21 oil sales have been up by 15 percent year-on-year with major contributions from furnace oil and HSD with growth of 44 and 18 percent year-on-year; motor gasolines too up by 10 percent year-on-year in 9MFY21.

Besides the economic wheel moving, growth in petroleum demand is coming from lower prices of retail fuels, higher trade-related, industrial as well as agriculture activity, higher auto sector sales, and control on grey product that comes in though smuggling primarily from Iran. Moreover, gas shortage in the country has brought back furnace oil in the mix, which will be key in lifting growth in the coming summer months.

OMC volumes are getting back on track as can be seen from the growth witnessed in 9MFY21 versus continuous decline in volumes from FY18-FY20. While the growth is likely to pick up in the medium term, the third wave of coronavirus in the country and the ensuing lockdown and restriction in Punjab could dent April’s volumes.

Coronavirus lockdown petroleum COVID19 Gas shortage OMC furnace oil petroleum sales OMC sales fuels prices

OMC sales buoyed

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Proposed SOEs (Governance and Operation) Bill 2021: Centre seeks indemnity for directors, CEO

ATC judge, wife and two children killed in firing

Ramazan will begin on 14th, says Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters