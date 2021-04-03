ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
SPI decreases 0.43pc WoW

Tahir Amin 03 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended April 1, 2021, recorded a decrease of 0.43 percent over the last week due to decrease in the prices of some food items including chicken (8.44 percent), tomatoes (5.70 percent), onions (1.95 percent), moong (0.84 percent), and non-food items including diesel (2.56 percent), petrol (1.36 percent), and LPG (0.51 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 147.76 points during the week ended March 25, 2021 to 147.12 percent during the week under review.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.41 percent) items increased, 12 (23.53 percent) items decreased, and 24 (47.06 percent) items remained constant, said the PBS in weekly SPI data. The PBS data further stated that the year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 17.21 percent with most of the items increased mainly chilies powder (139.64 percent), chicken (80.59 percent), electricity for q1 (69.19 percent), eggs (42.26 percent), tomatoes (33.96 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent), match box (30.47 percent), mustard oil (29.43 percent), gents sponge chappal (25.13 percent), sugar (22.73 percent), washing soap (21.47 percent) and vegetable ghee 1kg (20.86 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the price of onions (49.28 percent), garlic (44.92 percent), potatoes (11.11 percent), pulse moong (10.36 percent), pulse gram (4.20 percent), and LPG (0.67 percent). The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month decreased by 0.32 percent, 0.38 percent, 0.39 percent, 0.43 percent and 0.46 percent respectively. The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include bananas (2.19 percent), sugar (1.92 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (1.23 percent), mutton (1.04 percent), beef with bone (0.92 percent), shirting (0.91 percent), garlic (0.71 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.35 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.28 percent), bread plain (0.25 percent), curd (0.19 percent), milk fresh (0.11 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.11 percent), Sufi washing soap 250gm cake each (0.05 percent), and eggs (0.03 percent).

According to the PBS, the decrease was observed in the price of chicken (8.44 percent), tomatoes 1kg (5.70 percent), hi-speed diesel per litre (2.56 percent), onions 1kg (1.95 percent), petrol super per litre (1.36 percent), moong (0.84 percent), potatoes (0.74 percent), LPG (0.51 percent), gram (0.24 percent), mustard oil (0.15 percent), masoor (0.15 percent), and maash (0.05 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics LPG diesel chicken SPI tomatoes

