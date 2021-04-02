ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
AVN 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.59%)
DGKC 117.58 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
EPCL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.82%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.93%)
HUBC 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.6%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.97%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
MLCF 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
PAEL 32.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.44%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.69%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 39.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 138.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.72%)
UNITY 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,752 Increased By ▲ 22.18 (0.47%)
BR30 24,477 Increased By ▲ 44.36 (0.18%)
KSE100 44,525 Increased By ▲ 97.18 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,287 Increased By ▲ 44.91 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Neymar back for PSG in time for decisive week

  • However, they may not have playmaker Marco Verratti, at least against Lille, after he returned from international duty with Italy carrying a knock.
AFP Updated 02 Apr 2021

PARIS: Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain are heading into a potentially decisive week in their season, with Mauricio Pochettino's side facing Ligue 1 title rivals Lille on Saturday before a trip to Germany for a rematch of last season's Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

The quarter-final first leg away to a Bayern side missing Robert Lewandowski is already dominating headlines in France, as PSG seek revenge for their 1-0 defeat in the final in Lisbon last August.

The absence of Lewandowski could even swing the tie PSG's way, especially as the French giants have Neymar fit again after a recent spell on the sidelines.

He has played just 20 minutes since early February but is fresh after the postponement of South American World Cup qualifying fixtures meant he was not needed by Brazil last week.

However, before heading to the Allianz Arena, PSG have domestic matters to deal with as the top four in Ligue 1 remain separated by just four points.

PSG lead Lille in second only on goal difference, with Lyon three points back in third and Monaco another point behind in fourth.

Monaco can close the gap when they host Metz early on Saturday, while Lyon go to Lens later.

"All the teams are stronger this season which has made the league harder to win and created more suspense," Parisian midfielder Leandro Paredes suggested to PSG TV.

Pochettino's men nevertheless have the momentum, having won 4-2 in Lyon last time out after beating Lille 3-0 in a French Cup tie a few days previously.

However, they may not have playmaker Marco Verratti, at least against Lille, after he returned from international duty with Italy carrying a knock.

Lille had been top before a shock defeat by struggling Nimes in their last outing which left them with just two wins in their last six league games.

It could be difficult for them to recover in the event of another defeat, at a time when reports are linking coach Christophe Galtier with a move to rivals Lyon in the summer.

Neymar Paris Saint Germain Mauricio Pochettino Lewandowski

Neymar back for PSG in time for decisive week

Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement

Cabinet defers trade with India

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters