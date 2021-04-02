China stocks surge

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed higher on Thursday, led by consumer and healthcare shares, as investors appeared to shrug off a survey showing weaker-than-expected factory activity growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 5,110.78, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7%to 3,466.33.

Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer discretionary index and the CSI300 healthcare index climbed 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

China’s factory activity in March expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year on softer overall domestic demand, but underlying economic conditions remained positive even as input and output inflationary pressures intensified for manufacturers.