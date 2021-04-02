ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System ...
Recorder Report 02 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF MAR & APR 2021
================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT  SETTLEMENT
================================================
01.04.2021    Thursday    05.04.2021      Monday
02.04.2021    Friday      06.04.2021     Tuesday
05.04.2021    Monday      07.04.2021   Wednesday
06.04.2021    Tuesday     08.04.2021    Thursday
07.04.2021    Wednesday   09.04.2021      Friday
08.04.2021    Thursday    12.04.2021      Monday
09.04.2021    Friday      13.04.2021     Tuesday
12.04.2021**  Monday      15.04.2021**  Thursday
13.04.2021**  Tuesday
14.04.2021    Wednesday   16.04.2021      Friday
15.04.2021    Thursday    19.04.2021      Monday
16.04.2021    Friday      20.04.2021     Tuesday
19.04.2021    Monday      21.04.2021   Wednesday
20.04.2021    Tuesday     22.04.2021    Thursday
21.04.2021    Wednesday   23.04.2021      Friday
22.04.2021    Thursday    26.04.2021      Monday
23.04.2021    Friday      27.04.2021     Tuesday
26.04.2021    Monday      28.04.2021   Wednesday
27.04.2021    Tuesday     29.04.2021    Thursday
28.04.2021    Wednesday   30.04.2021      Friday
29.04.2021    Thursday    30.04.2021      Monday
30.04.2021    Friday      04.05.2021     Tuesday
================================================

Bank Holiday 1st Ramazan: Wednesday 14th April 2021 (Subject to sight of moon)

** Due to Bank Holiday on April 14, 2021, settlement shall be merged on April 15th 2021 for trades of 12th and 13th April 2021.

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSX Clearing Schedule T+2 System

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Biden sets out $2trn infrastructure plan

S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark

APTTA extended for three months

Jul-Mar exports up 7pc YoY

Cabinet defers trade with India

Payment to IPPs: PD facing catch-22 situation

98 more die of Covid-19

Satta mafia’s designs thwarted, claims Shahzad

SBP’s reserves move up on IMF inflows

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.