02 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (April 1, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.92 7.42
2-Week 6.95 7.45
1-Month 7.01 7.51
3-Month 7.33 7.58
6-Month 7.63 7.88
9-Month 7.69 8.19
1-Year 7.75 8.25
==========================
Data source: SBP
