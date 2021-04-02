KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (April 1, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 152.90 153.30 DKK 23.76 23.86 SAUDIA RIYAL 40.50 40.90 NOK 17.51 17.61 UAE DIRHAM 41.50 41.90 SEK 17.16 17.26 EURO 178.00 180.00 AUD $ 113.50 114.60 UK POUND 209.00 211.00 CAD $ 119.50 120.60 JAPANI YEN 1.35421 1.37421 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 159.38 160.38 CHINESE YUAN 23.80 24.80 =========================================================================

