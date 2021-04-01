Mexico reports 5,381 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths

MEXICO CITY: Mexico on Thursday reported 5,381 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 454 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,244,268 infections and 203,664 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60pc above the confirmed figure.