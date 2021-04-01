Peace in Afghanistan imperative for regional economic development, connectivity: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional economic development and connectivity.

Talking to Najeebullah Ali Khel, Ambassador of Afghanistan, he said peace in Afghanistan would bring prosperity there and the region and Pakistan would stand firm with an indigenous Afghan owned peace process.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said constructive engagement between parliamentarians and political leadership of both the countries had brought each other more closer.

He said Pakistani and Afghan people were not only neighbors and brothers but also have strong historic linkages.

He said he was looking forward to his visit to Kabul where he would meet his Afghan counterpart and Afghan leadership.

Referring to the initiatives by the parliament and executive, the speaker said on the recommendations of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly impediments in strengthening bilateral relations and trade were removed.

He said tariff barriers and impediments in Afghan bilateral and transit trade had witnessed a positive progression in the bilateral trade.

Afghan Ambassador Najeebullah Ali Khel said the government and people of Afghanistan were also appreciative of Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

He agreed that not only Afghanistan but the entire region would reap the dividends of peace in Afghanistan.

He said people on both sides of the border had close affinities.

He expressed his gratitude to Speaker Asad Qaiser for this initiatives for bringing the political leadership and people of both the countries more closer.

The Afghan ambassador said forthcoming visit of National Assembly speaker and his delegation would be historical and vital for the warm relations between both the countries.

He said this visit would provide an opportunity to Pakistani parliamentarians to meet their Afghan counterparts.

He said Afghan government also values parliamentary actions for enhancing bilateral trade.