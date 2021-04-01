ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Pakistan

Pakistan to continue support for Afghan peaceful political solution: Asad

  • He said that peace in Afghanistan would bring prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.
APP 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday said that peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional economic development and connectivity.

He said that peace in Afghanistan would bring prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

The Speaker said that Pakistan would stand firm with an indigenous Afghan owned peace process. He expressed these views while talking to Najeebullah Ali Khel, Ambassador of Afghanistan here.

During the meeting, Pak-Afghan relations and the political situation in the region and issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

Asad Qaiser said that constructive engagement between parliamentarians and political leadership of both the countries had brought each other more closer.

He said that Pakistani and Afghan people were not only neighbours and brothers but also have strong historic linkages.

Asad Qaiser said that he was looking forward to his visit to Kabul where he would meet his Afghan counterpart and Afghan leadership.

Referring to the initiatives by the Parliament and the Executive, the Speaker said that on the recommendations of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly, impediments in strengthening bilateral relations and trade were removed.

He said that tariff barriers and impediments in Afghan bilateral and transit trade had witnessed a positive progression in the bilateral trade. The Speaker said that further discussion will he held to further strengthen people to people contacts and trade.

Najeebullah Ali Khel said that government and people of Afghanistan are also appreciative of Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

He agreed that not only Afghanistan but the entire region would reap the dividends of peace in Afghanistan.

The ambassador said that people on both sides of the border had close affinities. He expressed his gratitude to Speaker Asad Qaiser for this initiatives for bringing the political leadership and people of both the countries more closer.

Afghan Ambassador said that forthcoming visit to Speaker National Assembly and his delegation would be historical and vital for the warm relations between both the countries.

He said that this visit would provide an opportunity to Pakistani parliamentarians to meet their Afghan counterparts.

The envoy said that Afghan government also values parliamentary actions for enhancing bilateral trade.

