Pakistan to continue support for Afghan peaceful political solution: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday said that peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional economic development and connectivity.

He said that peace in Afghanistan would bring prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

The Speaker said that Pakistan would stand firm with an indigenous Afghan owned peace process. He expressed these views while talking to Najeebullah Ali Khel, Ambassador of Afghanistan here.

During the meeting, Pak-Afghan relations and the political situation in the region and issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

Asad Qaiser said that constructive engagement between parliamentarians and political leadership of both the countries had brought each other more closer.

He said that Pakistani and Afghan people were not only neighbours and brothers but also have strong historic linkages.

Asad Qaiser said that he was looking forward to his visit to Kabul where he would meet his Afghan counterpart and Afghan leadership.

Referring to the initiatives by the Parliament and the Executive, the Speaker said that on the recommendations of Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in National Assembly, impediments in strengthening bilateral relations and trade were removed.

He said that tariff barriers and impediments in Afghan bilateral and transit trade had witnessed a positive progression in the bilateral trade. The Speaker said that further discussion will he held to further strengthen people to people contacts and trade.

Najeebullah Ali Khel said that government and people of Afghanistan are also appreciative of Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

He agreed that not only Afghanistan but the entire region would reap the dividends of peace in Afghanistan.

The ambassador said that people on both sides of the border had close affinities. He expressed his gratitude to Speaker Asad Qaiser for this initiatives for bringing the political leadership and people of both the countries more closer.

Afghan Ambassador said that forthcoming visit to Speaker National Assembly and his delegation would be historical and vital for the warm relations between both the countries.

He said that this visit would provide an opportunity to Pakistani parliamentarians to meet their Afghan counterparts.

The envoy said that Afghan government also values parliamentary actions for enhancing bilateral trade.