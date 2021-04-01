Sindh government opposes health cards to masses: Haleem

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the government of Sindh is sincere only to corruption and kickbacks, while it has failed to give basic facilities of life to the poor masses, adding it even opposes to give health cards to people.

Talking to media here Thursday during a press conference in Sadaat House Rohri, flanked by PTI Sukkur region president Syed Tahir Shah and others, he said that the provincial rulers have made Sukkur as their personal estate.

They have given a new system to Sukkur and Rohri. He said anyone who dares raising voice against them is murdered. He said journalists are being booked in false cases. He said even the opposition leader speaks against them, he faces attacks.

Haleem said that if a judge gives verdict on issue of stray dogs he is also threatened. He said millions of rupees for campaign against stray dogs are eaten by the corruption mafia in Sindh.

He said stray tom cats are eating funds tagged for stray dogs. He said dog bite vaccines are not available despite rise in dogbite cases.

Haleem said that an honourable judge suspended two assembly members but the Sindh government is still apathetic. He said these people can get assissinated the people who speak truth.

He said Sumera Kalwar was murdered but FIR is yet to be lodged, because police took heavy bribes. He said tge killers of Afaq, Ajay Lalwani and others are yet to be arrested and we will protest against this.

He said law and order in Sindh is poor and bandits roam freely on roads. He said after Police Order 2019, Sindh police have become slave of rulers.

He said our workers are being booked in false cases. He said they tried to silence his voice but they failed to do so. He said Prime Minister during a meeting with him has given message that the people of Sindh do not feel them orphans.

He said they would bring a vaccine to treat the disease of corruption in Sindh government.

He said the procurement of wheat in Sindh is stopped and the farmers are not issued Bardana. He said wheat would be exported and soon a wheat crisis would surface in Pakistan. He said the report of Broadsheet would disclose much more.

He said a whole party waa sacrificed over just one issue. He said PDM is a gang of people with vested interests and it is fully exposed.

Haleem said that these people are wanted by NAB as they have looted the country. He said only genuine political leader in Pakistan is Imran Khan who has struggled for 22 years.

He said the country is going in right direction and economy is growing.

He said as per a report of the auditor general there was corruption of Rs9 billion in the year 2020-21. He said a corruption of Rs1200 billion was made in 13 years.

He said during 13 years Sindh received Rs7880 billion, including Rs1665 billion for development budget. He said had these funds really spent today the cities and towns of Sindh would not have seen as ruins. He said Rs600 billion were given to Sukkur, but still people of Sukkur drink dirty water.

He said now Sindh health minister says that ambulance service will be provided to shift dead bodies. He said air ambulance service is provided to thw elite class even if they complain of iching. He said in Sindh 60 Lac children are out of schools. He said petition would be filed in ambulance service is not provided to citizens.

He said new service rules are being implemented and officers with plea bargain record would be sent home.

However, Tahir Shah demanded that development funds should be spent in Sukkur for welfare of people.