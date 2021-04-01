Pakistan
IHC grants interim bail to B4U company's CEO
- The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 million each in two cases till April 15.
01 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted interim bail to B4U Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saifur Rehman in fraud cases and sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 million each in two cases till April 15.
A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the pre-arrest bail case of Saifur Rehman.
The petitioner's lawyer said that NAB had violated the instructions of IHC in issuance of summon notices to him. He said that his client was summoned by NAB in one case and it also served notice in another case.
It may be mentioned here that Saifur Rehman had allegedly committed fraud with the public in the name of investment.
Federal Cabinet rejects summary of sugar & cotton import from India
IHC grants interim bail to B4U company's CEO
Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet
Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March
CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California
Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted
OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters
UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'
Read more stories
Comments