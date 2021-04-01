ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs1600 to Rs104,500 per tola

  • The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
APP 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1600 on Thursday and was traded at Rs104,500 against its sale at Rs102,900, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1372 and was traded at Rs89,592 against Rs88,220 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs82,126 from Rs80,868.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1320 and Rs1131.68 respectively.

The gold price in the international market increased by $27 and was traded at $1712 against its sale at $1685, the association added.

Gold Karachi Sarafa Association

