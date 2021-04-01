Pakistan
IHC seeks Thai court's decision about Ibrahim Koko
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought judgment of a Thailand court about international drug dealer Ibrahim Koko, who brought Pakistan on fake documents.
Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case regarding implementation of decision to deport Burma's national Ibrahim Koko.
The court asked the foreign office to produce the judgment of Thailand court with its translation on next hearing on May 24.
Ibrahim Koko was currently in Adiala jail. The accused was deported to Pakistan on fake documents.
The IHC had ordered to deport the international drug dealer and expressed annoyance over preparation of fake Pakistani documents.
