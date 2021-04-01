ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ICCI for keeping businesses open with strong enforcement of SOPs

  • He said that the businesses were already in trouble due to Covid-19 pandemic, while the third wave of coronavirus has created new problems.
APP 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that the business community of the federal capital and ICCI were on the same page on all important issues.

He said that the ICT Administration had issued a notification in line with the guidelines of NCOC to close businesses for two days a week without taking them into confidence, which had created problems for all trade bodies.

However, ICCI immediately convened a meeting of all market associations of Islamabad in coordination with Khalid Chaudhry, Convener of its Traders Sub Committee to finalize new schedule for closure of businesses in the federal capital.

He said the representatives of all market associations in the said meeting had stressed that if absolutely necessary the businesses should be closed only for one day in a week and if it was inevitable to close them, some markets should be closed on Friday and Saturday whilst others should be closed on Saturday and Sunday and this arrangement should continue up to April 11, 2021 only.

He said that the ICCI had proposed a complete new schedule for business closure in Islamabad to the ICT Administration based on the input of the business community with the consensus of all the stakeholders of Islamabad.

Subsequently the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has issued a revised program to close markets in Islamabad for two days a week as per the proposed schedule of ICCI. President ICCI thanked the district administration and the Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat for considering the proposed schedule of ICCI and issuing a revised notification accordingly for markets closures.

This schedule would balance the footfall within the Capital and would also allow businesses to survive during these difficult times.

He hoped that the ICT Administration would continue to take care of the interests of the business community in the future as well and would take all important business decisions in consultation with ICCI.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the month of Ramadan was around the corner and business activities of some sectors achieved better growth due to Ramadan & Eid.

He said that the businesses were already in trouble due to Covid-19 pandemic, while the third wave of coronavirus has created new problems.

He, therefore, urged that businesses to allowed to continue with strong enforcement of SOPs in order to save them from further losses.

He also stressed upon the business community to ensure full implementation of SOPs during business hours and not allow entry to any customer in business premises without mask while main social distancing in business places during rush hours.

He said that our economy was already in trouble, therefore, closing businesses in such circumstances was not a wise approach.

He said that the best way to fight the pandemic and keep businesses running was to make wearing of mask mandatory for everyone.

The ICCI President thanked the office bearers of all market associations for their full cooperation with the Chamber on the issue of business closure and hoped that they would continue to extend the same kind of cooperation to ICCI in future as well.

ICCI

ICCI for keeping businesses open with strong enforcement of SOPs

Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet

Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March

CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time

Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters