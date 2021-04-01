Technology
Twitter says in process of identifying new independent board director
01 Apr 2021
Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was in the process of identifying a new independent director for its board.
The company also said board member Jesse Cohn, who is also hedge fund Elliott Management's head of US equity activism, will be nominated for re-election as a class II director.
