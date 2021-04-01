Business & Finance
Ford CEO Farley earned $11.8mn in 2020
- Executive Chairman William Clay Ford earned $16 million in total compensation last year, compared with $16.8 million in 2019, the carmaker said.
01 Apr 2021
Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer James Farley's total compensation last year was about $11.8 million, up from $8.4 million in 2019, the US automaker said in a proxy filing on Thursday.
Executive Chairman William Clay Ford earned $16 million in total compensation last year, compared with $16.8 million in 2019, the carmaker said.
