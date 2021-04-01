PML-N, PPP conceal bank accounts from ECP: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM) Dr. Shahbaz Gill Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had concealed 12 and 9 bank accounts respectively from election commission.

In a tweet, he said that scrutiny committee of the ECP has identified 12 bank accounts of PML-N. Whereas Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) concealed a total of 7 bank accounts from election commission.

Both parties have never shown these major accounts to election commission and now they have to answer the question that from where the money was received.

Earlier, in another tweet, he said that Maryam Nawaz wants to go abroad and we will not let her go until she did not return the looted money to nation. He said she can’t escape the country sans returning the looted money.