IHC serves notice to NAB for sealing Safa Gold Mall's floors

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case challenging the sealing of three floors of Safa Gold Mall.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran heard the case.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the NAB had sealed the three floors of Safa Gold Mall on the instructions of NAB chairman.

The reference was still under process against the Safa Mall before an accountability court, he said and prayed the court to turn down the decision for freezing the floors.

Justice Kiyani noted that the petitioner had not challenged the decision of accountability court 2017 in this regard.

The lawyer said the accountability court had not viewed all legal aspect of the subject. He further argued that even NAB had not mentioned the reasons in its notice for sealing more floors.

The counsel said Safa Mall building was constructed in accordance of the laws of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The court adjourned hearing of the case till April 6.