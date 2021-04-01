Pakistan
Farrukh Habib urges people to face third Covid-19 wave bravely
01 Apr 2021
FAISALABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has urged people to face the third wave of Covid-19 bravely and with responsibility.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, he appealed to people to make sure of implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issue by the government in the wake of increasing number of corona patients in the country.
He said that safety of people from coronavirus pandemic and ensuring their employment was the first priority of the government.
He said that the government was taking every possible measure to control coronavirus in the country; however, people's cooperation was a must to control its spread.
