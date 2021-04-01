1,189 more persons get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI: The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Thursday reached 25,257 with inoculation of 1,189 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

District Health Coordinator for COVID-19 Dr. Jawad Khalid told APP that 11,792 health workers while 13,465 other people including senior citizens have received their first dose of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine so far.

He informed that the district health authority has registered total of 18,393 positive cases till date out of which 16,867 belonged to Rawalpindi while 1526 to other districts.

The health officer told that 274 confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours including 262 of Rawalpindi and 12 from outside the district.

Dr Jawad said that 15,537 patients were discharged after recovery while 4765 including 2878 were quarantined at homes and 1848 in isolation.

"Presently 226 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 28 in Holy Family Hospital, 61 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,115 in Institute of Urology, and 22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," he added.

He updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 68 belonged to Rawal Town, 68 Potohar town, 62 Rawalpindi Cantt, 30 Gujar khan, 16 Taxila, 2 Murree, 6 Kalar Syeda,9 Kahuta, 4 Islamabad,2 Attock,2 Chakwal,2 Jehlum and one each from Gujrat, Jhang and Kotli Sattian.

The report elaborated that 27 patients were on the vent in critical condition, 97 stable and 102 in moderate condition while eight died during the last 24 hours with two belonged to Rawalpindi and two others.