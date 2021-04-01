World
PM Johnson says France's COVID situation is sad and could spread to UK
01 Apr 2021
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the COVID-19 situation in France was very sad and experience had shown that the disease usually hit the United Kingdom a few weeks after it hurt France.
"I'm afraid you can see what's happening in France... It's very sad actually - it's very very sad," Johnson said. "When they get it in France and they get it bad, two or three weeks later it comes to us.
Comments