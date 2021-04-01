NAB files mega corruption reference against PHE officers, contractors

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference against six accused including three government officers and three contractors in millions of rupee corruption charges, PPI learnt Thursday.

As per NAB investigation, the procurement committee comprising Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Abdul Ghafoor, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, Abdul Kabir and SDO, Public Health Engineering Department, Allah Nawaz in violation of BEPRA rules awarded contracts of water supply schemes Zhob to the tune of Rs 280 million to the blue eyed contractors.

Consequently, the illegal award of contracts and sheer violation of procurement rules caused millions of rupee loss to the national exchequer, according to the reference.

NAB Balochistan after completing investigation into the scam filed a reference against three government officers and contractors namely Zahidullah, Abdul Haq and Abdul Ghafoor.