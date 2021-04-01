ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
SHC allows pharma company to sell Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine

  • The court adjourned further hearing of the petition till April 12.
PPI 01 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday allowed the pharma company to sell Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine which it imported from Russia.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar heard the contempt petition against DRAP. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) submitted its reply over a contempt petition in the court and stated that the vaccine was released on March 31. The court asked from DRAP that did it interfere in the release of vaccines. At which, the DRAP lawyers replied that it did not interfered in release of the vaccines.

Vaccination should be given to people as soon as possible, the court remarked. “In such a situation, it is not appropriate to stop vaccination,” the court remarked.

Will the matter be resolved after the price is faxed? The court inquired. No, even if the price is faxed, the matter will not be resolved, the company lawyer said.If the price of the vaccine is fixed at Rs 8,000, we will sell it, the company lawyer argued.

The price was not faxed even when the vaccine was allowed to be imported, DRAP lawyer replied. He argued that it was said that the matter of faxing the price of vaccine is still going on What was the government doing so far? Why didn't they fix the price? The court remarked. The DRAP lawyer pleaded with the court to stop selling vaccines until next week they will fax the price.

“You should hurry, the third wave of Covid19 has come,” the court remarked. The company lawyer argued they were ready to give price data. The company stated in petition that one million injections were contracted. Fifty thousand vaccines were ordered. The company has fixed the price of the vaccine at Rs. 12,226.

The company’s lawyer argued that every citizen wants to know how much money they get for vaccination. We have contracted 2 million vaccines with a foreign company, the lawyer said. According to the agreement, the vaccine has to be taken from a foreign company; otherwise there will be huge loss. The court adjourned further hearing of the petition till April 12.

