Pakistan
Buzdar lauds service of paramedical staff, doctors during COVID-19 situation
The Chief Minister appreciated the service of paramedical staff and doctors during the Covid-19 situation.
01 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said more vaccination centers for the anti-Covid-19 vaccine inoculation are being established in the province to expedite the process.
Talking to media persons in Lahore on Thursday, he said coronavirus infection rate during the third wave has reached 12 percent in the province.
The Chief Minister appreciated the service of paramedical staff and doctors during the Covid-19 situation.
