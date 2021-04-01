ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
Pakistan

Chairman Senate, NA Speaker urge opposition to work with Govt on electoral reforms

  • The Speaker said restoring confidence in the electoral process for the future is a shared responsibility of the opposition and waiting for their response.
PPI 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser have urged the opposition to work with the government on electoral reforms to ensure transparency and impartial elections.

In a meeting here on Thursday, they said that the treasury and opposition benches should play their due role in meeting the challenges being faced by the country on different fronts.

They also discussed the political situation and parliamentary affairs during the meeting. Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem was also present in the meeting.

The Speaker said restoring confidence in the electoral process for the future is a shared responsibility of the opposition and waiting for their response.

He said notification for formulating parliamentary committee on electoral reforms will be issued on receipt of names from opposition side.

He also appreciated the assurance of PPPP in the assembly for creating a constructive environment.

The Chairman Senate praised Speaker National Assembly for his efforts to further strengthen the parliamentary system.

Talking on the occasion, the Leader of the House in the Senate said that the government wants to resolve all issues through understanding to strengthen the parliamentary system.

Asad Qaiser Sadiq Sanjrani NA Speaker Senate chairman

