Pakistan
Amin Aslam urges world to support Pakistan to control climate change impacts
- He said the government under vision of Prime Minister has taken solid steps to cope with this challenge.
01 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has urged the world to support Pakistan by financially and technologically to control the climate change impacts.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken solid steps to cope with this challenge.
