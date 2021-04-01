Pakistan
Govt making all out efforts to end cartelization of sugar mafia: Adviser
- He said Punjab government has made effective legislation to ensure payment to sugarcane growers and crushing in mills well in time.
01 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said the government is making all out efforts to bring an end to cartelization of sugar mafia and control the sugar prices in the country.
Speaking at a news conference in Lahore on Thursday, he said subsidy cases of sugar mills are being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency to fix responsibility.
He said Punjab government has made effective legislation to ensure payment to sugarcane growers and crushing in mills well in time.
Federal Cabinet rejects summary of sugar & cotton import from India
Govt making all out efforts to end cartelization of sugar mafia: Adviser
Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet
Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March
CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California
Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted
OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters
UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'
Read more stories
Comments