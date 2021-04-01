Govt not to allow Maryam to go abroad: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the government would not allow PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz to go abroad as she was involved in many corruption and money laundering cases.

Government did not intend to remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from Exit Control List (ECL), unless the cases reached their logical conclusion, she said talking to a private news channel.

She said Maryam Nawaz and her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were answerable to the people of Pakistan about the looted national exchequer during their regime while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to recover this amount from them.

Dr. Firdous Awan said the PML-N bigwig had planned to attack the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during her hearing in money laundering case as she was in a habit to criticize and mock the national institutions for political gains.

She said the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had buried and ended now.