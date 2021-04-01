642,278 children get polio vaccine in first three days of drive

SIALKOT: As many as 642,278 children under five years of age were administrated polio vaccine during the first three days of anti-polio drive in the district.

The polio teams also administered anti-polio drops to 11,247 gypsy children, said Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq while reviewing anti-polio drive in the district.

He said that those children who left without polio drops would be covered in the next two days of the drive.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, CEO Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Afzal, DSO Dr Shehzad Iqbal and Dr Tehseen were also present on the occasion.