COVID-19 claims 98 lives, infects 4,974 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 53,127 with 4,974 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,148 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Ninety-eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 88 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 10 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 98 deaths occured during last 24 hours, 29 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 67 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 64 percent, Gujranwala 60 percent and Lahore 67 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swat 100 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 84 percent and Gujrat 74 percent.

Around 419 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 50,055 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 9,634 in Sindh, 22,624 in Punjab, 8,672 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,564 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 367 in Balochistan, 312 in GB, and 882 in AJK.

Around 605,274 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 672,931 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 12,805, Balochistan 19,576, GB 5,033, ICT 58,557, KP 88,099, Punjab 223,181 and Sindh 265,680.

About 14,530 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,502 have perished in Sindh among five of them dies on hospital in past 24 hours.

6,427 in Punjab had died with 62 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 54 of them in the hospital and eight out of hospital. 2,363 in KP where 20 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 572 in ICT among four deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 208 in Balochistan among one of them died in the hospital on Wednesday, 103 in GB and 572 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 10,247,374 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,901 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.