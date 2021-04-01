NAB files reference against PHE officers, contractors

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Thursday filed a reference against six accused including three government officers and three contractors in millions of rupee corruption charges.

As per NAB investigation, the procurement committee comprising Xen Public Health Engineerin g Department Abdul Ghafoor, Xen Irrigation department Abdul Kabir and SDO PHE Allah Nawaz in violation of BEPRA rules awarded contracts of Water Supply Schemes Zhob to the tune of Rs, 280 million to the blue eyed contractors, said NAB press release issued here.

Consequently, the illegal award of contracts and sheer violation of procurement rules caused millions of rupee loss to the national exchequer.

NAB Balochistan after completing investigation into the scam filed a reference against three government officers and contractors namely Zahidullah, Abdul Haq and Abdul Ghafoor.