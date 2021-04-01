IHC adjourns case regarding internet service in tribal areas

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing till May 5, on a case seeking restoration of internet service in areas of former FATA.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Syed Tayyab Shah informed the IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah that the Ministry of Information Technology had filed its comments while the response of Interior Ministry was still awaited.

Once the ministry submit its comments, it would be sent to the federal cabinet to take a decision on it.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the internet facility in tribal areas was suspended since 2016 and prayed the court to direct interior ministry for restoration of the service.

The court remarked that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could take a decision on it after viewing the security situation. The court, however, adjourned hearing of the case till next date.