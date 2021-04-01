ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
Federal cabinet defers ECC's proposal for cotton, sugar import from India

APP Updated 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Thursday deferred an Economic Coordination Committee’s proposal for import of cotton and sugar from India, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

The foreign minister, in a video message, said after debating the matter, the federal cabinet did not endorse the ECC’s proposal for import of cotton and sugar from India and decided to put it off.

Qureshi said the cabinet also deliberated over an impression that the relationship between Pakistan and India had normalized and the bilateral trade had been resumed.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet members unanimously believed that normalization of Pakistan-India ties was impossible unless India reviewed its unilateral steps of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

