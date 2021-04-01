Business & Finance
India central bank orders MobiKwik to urgently probe alleged data leak
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was "not happy" with the company's initial response and has asked it to act immediately, said the source, who declined to be named as the discussion with the company was private.
01 Apr 2021
NEW DELHI: India's central bank has ordered digital payments firm MobiKwik to probe allegations that data of its 110 million users was breached, and warned the company it will face fines if lapses are found, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
MobiKwik, which is backed by Sequoia Capital and India's Bajaj Finance, has faced growing criticism this week for denying a leak many customers and digital rights activists say is linked to the company's database.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was "not happy" with the company's initial response and has asked it to act immediately, said the source, who declined to be named as the discussion with the company was private.
Federal Cabinet rejects summary of sugar & cotton import from India
India central bank orders MobiKwik to urgently probe alleged data leak
Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet
Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March
CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California
Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted
OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters
UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'
Read more stories
Comments