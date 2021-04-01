Lithuania parliament approves Simkus as next central bank head

Lithuania's parliament approved on Thursday the appointment of Gediminas Simkus as the next governor of the country's central bank, meaning he will also join the Governing Council of the European Central Bank.

Last week Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda picked central bank board member Simkus for the job, pending parliamentary approval. Vitas Vasiliaskas's second term in the jub ends on April 7.

Simkus, 43, has worked at the central bank since 2002, except for a stint as a financial stability expert at the ECB from 2010 to 2012.