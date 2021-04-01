COVID vaccine not needed for performing Umrah in Ramadan, say Saudi officials

(Karachi) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims performing Umrah during Ramadan will not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The ministry stated: "Until now, there are no requirements for pilgrims to obtain a coronavirus vaccine to perform Umrah during Ramadan. The permitted ages are between 18 and 70.”

It stated that those working in the Hajj and Umrah sectors are required to get vaccinated before the start of Ramadan, which will be on April 12.

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia eased coronavirus-related restrictions on entertainment and events and reopen cinemas, gyms, and sports centers.

Authorities increased inspection campaigns to ensure adherence to remaining measures such as restricting the number of gatherings in social events to 20 people only.