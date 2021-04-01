ANL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.76%)
ASC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.7%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
BYCO 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.33%)
DGKC 118.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.5%)
EPCL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.12%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.82%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.62%)
HUBC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.48%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.68%)
KAPCO 39.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.75%)
MLCF 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.21%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.57%)
SNGP 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TRG 144.18 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-4.39%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.44%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By ▼ -10.79 (-0.23%)
BR30 24,682 Decreased By ▼ -257.97 (-1.03%)
KSE100 44,502 Decreased By ▼ -85.79 (-0.19%)
KSE30 18,279 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

CanSinoBIO says Covid-19 shot may be less effective over time

  • CanSinoBIO’s chief scientific officer says a second shot given to trial participants six months after their first injection could offer substantial protection against the virus
  • Tao says accurate and precise results could only be gathered after more clinical trials
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 01 Apr 2021

(Karachi) As Pakistan is in the process of immunizing its population with China's CanSinoBio COVID-19 vaccine, the manufacturer has transpired that the efficacy rate for its single-dose drug may fall over time although it should still have a rate of 50 percent or more five to six months after inoculation, Arab News reported.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had approved the CanSino vaccine among four others and declared it safe and effective after trials. CanSino Biologics Inc. is one of the main suppliers of COVID vaccines to Pakistan. The government is planning to import CanSino vaccine jabs in bulk to package three million doses locally.

CanSinoBIO’s chief scientific officer Zhu Tao said that a second shot given to trial participants six months after their first injection could offer substantial protection against the virus.

He added, “A booster shot six months later led to seven times to 10-times increase in neutralizing antibody levels, so we expect in this case efficacy could reach over 90 percent.” However, he stated that accurate and precise results could only be gathered after more clinical trials.

Earlier, the government announced it will receive shipments of China’s CanSino Biologics coronavirus vaccine for commercial sale.

Health officials said the single-dose Chinese vaccine could be administered to people of all ages as it was found effective among people from 18 to 80 plus years of age during trials in Pakistan and other countries of the world.

They disclosed that the CanSino Biologics Inc.’s vaccine would also be ‘manufactured partially in Pakistan,’ following its successful conclusion of trials at five leading health institutions in the country.

The DRAP had given emergency use authorization to CanSino Biologics’s single-dose vaccine in the second week of February 2021 after the Chinese manufacturer released interim efficacy results from a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7 percent efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases and a 90.98 percent success rate in stopping severe infections.

Coronavirus Vaccine China's CanSino Biologics Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan efficacy rate single dose drug neutralizing antibody levels substantial protection against the virus vaccine jabs new revelation

CanSinoBIO says Covid-19 shot may be less effective over time

Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters