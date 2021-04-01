ANL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-7.5%)
ASC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.7%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
BYCO 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.24%)
DGKC 118.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.46%)
EPCL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.12%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.82%)
FFL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.89%)
HASCOL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.62%)
HUBC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.48%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.75%)
MLCF 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.21%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TRG 144.18 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-4.39%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.44%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-0.21%)
BR30 24,685 Decreased By ▼ -255.62 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,521 Decreased By ▼ -67.17 (-0.15%)
KSE30 18,288 Increased By ▲ 18.92 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

U.S. envoy Kerry heads to India to try and lift 'climate ambition'

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is facing calls from the United States and Britain to commit India to a net zero emissions target by 2050
  • Kerry will also visit the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh, which experts say is especially vulnerable to climate change
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

(New Delhi) U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will hold talks with Indian leaders during an Asian tour starting on Thursday in an effort to narrow differences on climate change goals to slow global warming.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is facing calls from the United States and Britain to commit India, the world’s third biggest carbon emitter, to a net zero emissions target by 2050.

India, whose per capita emissions are way lower than that of the United States, European countries and even China, is concerned that binding itself to such a target could constrain the energy needs of its people.

Kerry kicks off his trip on Thursday that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh, which experts say is especially vulnerable to climate change as it has large numbers of people living in areas barely above sea level, and lacks infrastructure to protect them.

“Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Abu Dhabi, New Delhi, and Dhaka  April 1-9, 2021, for consultations on increasing climate ambition ...” the State Department said.

Kerry is leading efforts to get countries to commit themselves to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by about the middle of the century.

President Joe Biden has called a summit of 40 leaders including India and China on April 22-23.

Later this year world leaders will gather for the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow to build on a 2015 Paris accord to halt the increase in global temperatures at levels that would avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

“Looking forward to meaningful discussions with friends in the Emirates, India, and Bangladesh on how to tackle the climate crisis,” Kerry tweeted.

India says it will not only stick to the Paris accord to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% from its 2005 levels by 2030 but will likely exceed those goals as it ramps up use of renewable energy.

India United States Bangladesh uae climate change John Kerry global warming Asian tour lack of infrastructure

U.S. envoy Kerry heads to India to try and lift 'climate ambition'

CanSinoBIO says Covid-19 shot may be less effective over time

Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters