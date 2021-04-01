Markets
Japan aluminium stocks fall 2.5% m/m in February
- Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
01 Apr 2021
Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports fell 2.5% to 268,700 tonnes at the end of February, from 275,500 tonnes at the end of January, Marubeni Corp said on Thursday.
