ANL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.63%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
ASL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
AVN 86.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-4.32%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 119.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.74%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
HASCOL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.21%)
HUBC 80.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.25%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.94%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
TRG 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.1%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -13.24 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,793 Decreased By ▼ -147.74 (-0.59%)
KSE100 44,480 Decreased By ▼ -107.38 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,229 Decreased By ▼ -39.74 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's home prices extend gains in March, defy renewed curbs

  • The government has also vowed to boost residential land supply to contain fast-rising home prices.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

BEIJING: China's monthly new home prices maintained steady growth in March, while the resale housing market also saw an uptick, despite a renewed crackdown on property speculation, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

New home prices in 100 cities rose 0.2% in March from a month earlier, unchanged from February's pace, according to data from China Index Academy, one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

More cities reported monthly gains, with the number up to 76 from 66 in February, while 23 cities posted lower home prices compared with 27 in the preceding month.

In another sign of strong demand, growth in second-hand home prices quickened to 0.44% in March from previous month, compared with 0.28% in February.

"We saw a jump in supply of new housing projects in major cities, as developers sped up sales in March, which is a traditionally a peak season," said China Index Academy Research Director Cao Jingjing.

Cao also noted Guangzhou and Chongqing saw strong residential property markets, while demand in the northern cities of Taiyuan and Tianjin waned.

Authorities have maintained a tight grip on the sector, with measures ranging from stepped-up scrutiny on illegal flows of funds to fixed price references for secondary market financing in some cities.

The government has also vowed to boost residential land supply to contain fast-rising home prices.

In a whack-a-mole clampdown, the southern capital city of Nanchang was last week ordered to revoke its easing policies one day after their release, as policymakers remained vigilant to any bubbles.

China's land sales by volume rose 11% in the first quarter from a yyear earlier, CIA data showed.

China Guangzhou Cao Jingjing China Index Academy private sector survey China Index Academy Research Director

China's home prices extend gains in March, defy renewed curbs

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters