ANL 36.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.39%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.17%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.95%)
DGKC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.01%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
PAEL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.94%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
TRG 149.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.93%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,776 Decreased By ▼ -164.52 (-0.66%)
KSE100 44,480 Decreased By ▼ -107.37 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,238 Decreased By ▼ -31.11 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC orders govt to remove Khuhro's name from no-fly list

  • The PPP leader stated that he wanted to travel abroad to meet his family
  • NAB prosecutor says the bureau is conducting inquiries against Khuhro and it is feared that he might not fly back home after traveling abroad
Fahad Zulfikar 01 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the federal government to remove PPP leader Nisar Khuhro’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), local media reported on Thursday.

A two-member SHC bench issued the order on a petition moved by Nisar Khuhro. In his plea, the PPP leader stated that he wanted to travel abroad to meet his family. Khuhro said his name has been included in the no-fly list on malicious grounds. permitted him to travel abroad from April 9 till May 19.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor stated that the bureau is conducting inquiries against Khuhro and it is feared that Khuhro might not fly back home after traveling abroad.

The prosecutor, therefore, pleaded with the high court to no permit him to go out of the country.

Nisar Khuhro is facing several graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income, and misuse of power instituted by the NAB.

National Accountability Bureau Federal Government Sindh High Court Exit Control List PPP leader Nisar Khuhro malicious grounds irregularities in wheat procurement assets beyond income misuse of power

SHC orders govt to remove Khuhro's name from no-fly list

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters