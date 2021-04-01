SHC orders govt to remove Khuhro's name from no-fly list

(Karachi) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the federal government to remove PPP leader Nisar Khuhro’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), local media reported on Thursday.

A two-member SHC bench issued the order on a petition moved by Nisar Khuhro. In his plea, the PPP leader stated that he wanted to travel abroad to meet his family. Khuhro said his name has been included in the no-fly list on malicious grounds. permitted him to travel abroad from April 9 till May 19.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor stated that the bureau is conducting inquiries against Khuhro and it is feared that Khuhro might not fly back home after traveling abroad.

The prosecutor, therefore, pleaded with the high court to no permit him to go out of the country.

Nisar Khuhro is facing several graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income, and misuse of power instituted by the NAB.