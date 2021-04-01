ANL 36.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.37%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.44%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.92%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
TRG 149.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.03%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -14.29 (-0.3%)
BR30 24,789 Decreased By ▼ -151.55 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,473 Decreased By ▼ -114.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,231 Decreased By ▼ -37.78 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Brent oil may fall into $61.05-$61.89 range

  • Resistance is at $63.98, a break above which may lead to a gain into $64.51-$65.83 range.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a support at $62.89 per barrel and fall into a range of $61.05 to $61.89.

A bounce from $60.27 has completed. It consists of three waves.

The second wave labelled b ended around $61.05, which may be revisited.

Indeed, the downside may not be limited to $61.05, as the downtrend from $71.38 may have resumed. Under this bearish scenario, oil could travel far below $60.27.

Resistance is at $63.98, a break above which may lead to a gain into $64.51-$65.83 range.

On the daily chart, the correction from $71.38 has been controlled by a set of retracements of the uptrend from $49.20 to $71.38.

Three waves make up the correction. The current wave c is unfolding towards a support zone from $57.67 to $60.29.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

