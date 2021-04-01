ANL 36.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.39%)
World

New Zealand moves to strip knighthood over child porn

  • He was knighted for his services to business management.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moved to strip high-profile businessman Ron Brierley of his knighthood on Thursday after the Sydney-based octogenarian pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

In what is believed to be an unprecedented move, Ardern's office said she had launched action to remove the honour, which was bestowed on New Zealand-born Brierley in 1988.

"There is a process for forfeiture, and the prime minister has asked for this to be initiated," a spokesman said.

Brierley, 83, pleaded guilty in a Sydney court Thursday to three counts of possessing child abuse material.

He was arrested at Sydney airport in December 2019, with police at the time saying large amounts of child pornography were found on his laptop and hard drives during a luggage search.

Brierley earned a reputation as one of Australasia's most feared corporate raiders in the 1980s, turning his Brierley Investments into New Zealand's largest listed company.

He was knighted for his services to business management.

No New Zealand knight has been stripped of the honour before, although Albert Henry, the former prime minister of New Zealand dependency the Cook Islands, lost his in 1978 after being convicted of electoral fraud.

