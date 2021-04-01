ANL 36.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.39%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.44%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.92%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 86.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.94%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
TRG 149.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.06%)
UNITY 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-0.29%)
BR30 24,775 Decreased By ▼ -165.16 (-0.66%)
KSE100 44,473 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,230 Decreased By ▼ -38.43 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia's Brisbane lifts snap virus lockdown ahead of Easter

  • Australia has been relatively successful in curbing the spread of coronavirus, with only one nationwide lockdown during the pandemic so far and most regions now enjoying few restrictions.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

BRISBANE: Stay-at-home orders for more than two million people in Australia's third-biggest city Brisbane were lifted Thursday, ending a snap coronavirus lockdown just ahead of the traditionally busy Easter holidays.

The three-day lockdown ordered Monday saw schools, restaurants and bars forced to close after an outbreak in Brisbane, with health officials saying it was necessary to stop the virus spreading and bolster contact tracing.

It was the latest in a series of mini lockdowns in Australian cities this year, which authorities say have quickly brought virus outbreaks under control and avoided more onerous measures.

Just one new case was detected in Brisbane on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 14, allowing restrictions to be eased.

Masks will be mandatory in public spaces while restrictions on gatherings and dancing will also remain in place.

"We're not out of the woods yet so for the next two weeks if we all do the right thing, we can get through this together," state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The news was expected to provide relief for the beleaguered tourism sector in Queensland -- known as Australia's "Sunshine State" for its inviting weather -- with the popular destination now fully open to visitors just ahead of Easter holidays beginning Friday.

However, Bluesfest, a major music festival in Byron Bay, was cancelled just hours ahead of its planned start Thursday after a positive case linked to the Brisbane outbreak was recorded in the New South Wales coastal town.

Australia has been relatively successful in curbing the spread of coronavirus, with only one nationwide lockdown during the pandemic so far and most regions now enjoying few restrictions.

The country has reported around 30,000 Covid-19 cases and fewer than 1,000 deaths in total out of a population of 25 million -- including those detected in quarantine for overseas travellers.

But it is one of the few wealthy nations to have an extremely limited vaccination rollout, with the roughly 700,000 doses administered to date falling far short of an initial plan to jab four million people by the end of March.

Coronavirus Brisbane Australian cities Stay at home

Australia's Brisbane lifts snap virus lockdown ahead of Easter

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters